State investigators have accused an inmate at the Green Rock Correctional Facility in Chatham of paying $2,000 to have a Samsung cellphone smuggled in to him, court documents state.
The inmate told investigators that “another inmate and an unnamed corrections officer” delivered the phone, the inmate said an interrogation after the phone was discovered April 3, according to a search warrant filed in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court.
A criminal investigation in Sussex County, where the inmates’ “external inmate calls and email messages” were being monitored, helped intelligence analysts with the Virginia Department of Corrections develop “actionable intelligence indicating a high probability” that the inmate was in possession of a cellphone, the warrant states.
“The Special Investigations Unit has investigated other occasions when offenders in possession of a cellphone used the cellphone in commission of other crimes,” Master special agent Craig O’Der Jr. wrote in the affidavit.
The inmate is not being named in this story because he has not been charged.
The search warrant, filed to search the data in the phone, was executed Wednesdat. The purpose, O’Der wrote, was to “confirm those who assisted him in obtaining the phone” and to help prevent further crimes.
O'Der also wrote that the inmates’ wife both provided the phone and activated it with a prepaid AT&T account. During the interrogation, the inmate also said he allowed other inmates to make calls on the phone.
Representatives from Green Rock Correctional Facility would not comment for this story. The Virginia Department of Corrections, which oversees the Chatham facility, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.