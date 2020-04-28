The two suspects charged as a result of a deadly motorcycle crash on Friday called 911 before leaving the scene, the Danville Police Department reports.
The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Danville resident Bobby J. Collins.
Witnesses told officers they saw Collins’ Suzuki GSX-R motorcycle and a Chevrolet Camaro “traveling north on Piney Forest Road at a high rate of speed” at about 7:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Main Street near Squire Armory. Witnesses estimated the speed of both vehicles to be about 70 mph, court documents show.
Marco N. Escobal Rocha, 20, the driver of the Camaro, and Karissa A. Dix, 20, the passenger, called authorities following the wreck, Danville Police Department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis said, but they were not present when officers arrived.
Rocha is charged with “causing the death of another while engaging in a race,” while Dix faces a charge of obstruction of justice.
Investigators used witness statements and other evidence to track down both Rocha and Dix, Chivvis said.
According to the her arrest warrant, Dix initially told investigators they were driving a black Toyota Tacoma before ultimately saying they were in the Camaro.
Rocha and Dix are both Danville residents and have been released on $1,000 bonds, documents filed in Danville General District Court show.
According to online court records, Rocha has a history of speeding violations in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Evidence at the scene suggests the motorcycle hit a curb and Collins was thrown from the motorcycle, authorities said.
“We have no indication that there was actually contact between the Camaro and the motorcycle,” Chivvis said.
Chivvis confirmed Collins was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He said Collins was thrown approximately 70 feet and was not responsive by the time the Danville Life Saving Crew and the fire department arrived to attempt resuscitation efforts.
Collins was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The body was then taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.
According to his obituary, Collins was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber and is survived by his wife and two children, in addition to many other family members.
Both Rocha and Dix have court hearings set for June 30.
Cotton reports for the Register & Bee
