During the six-weeks leading up to the 2018 general elections, Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee worked 135 hours overtime.
In the upcoming 2020 presidential election, she expects that number to climb even higher because of a reduction in local funding for temporary staff and a state-mandate — one that is still pending the governor’s approval — that would require no-excuse early voting for a 45-day period prior to the election.
“It’s just adding more and more onto a full time staff of two,” Keesee said.
Under current law, registered voters can sign up to vote during a 45-day period before the election, but they must provide an excuse. During the 2019 Virginia General Assembly, legislators approved a law that required a week-long early voting period where voters would not have to provide any reasoning.
During the current General Assembly session, both the state Senate and the House of Representatives have approved a bill which would extend that no-excuse voting period to include 45 days before the election. Governor Ralph Northam has until March 26 to sign the bill into law.
If this bill does become law, the rule would go into effect for this year’s presidential election.
Earlier in the process, a budget amendment of $5 million was proposed to be distributed between all Virginia localities to help fund this expanded service. In February, that funding was removed, leaving localities to foot the bill if it becomes law.
The registrar is mandated on both state and federal levels, but relies entirely on local funding.
In the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election, the Pittsylvania County Registrar’s Office had two regular full-time employees, two temporary full-time assistants, and four part-time staff, which helped maintain a reasonable workload for everyone and ensure the department’s efficiency.
For the upcoming fiscal year, funding requests for temporary help were slashed significantly in the county administrator’s proposed budget. Keesee requested $41,984 for seasonal staff, while the current iteration of the county administrator’s budget, which was presented on Thursday, recommends $7,500. This will leave Keesee with insufficient money to fund two full-time assistants.
“Every department head is responsible for managing their budget to make sure they have resources available at critical times,” Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said.
Yet, due to the proposed extension of the early-voting period, Keesee is expecting to see a 10% increase in voter participation from the 2016 election, which had a 76% turnout.
Keesee does support the extended early-voting period, but she has some major concerns for how her office can handle the extended period of voting.
Since the proposed bill allows for localities to approve additional polling stations during the early-voting period, Keesee requested two additional satellite stations at the Gretna and Mt. Hermon libraries. In January, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors stated in a resolution that they will comply with the final law that Northam signs, but only to the minimum extent.
“At the end of the day this is an unfunded mandate,” Smitherman said. “We’re going to do it but we’re only going to do the minimum required because we don’t want to spend the money.”
Pittsylvania County has roughly 43,000 registered voters that are registered in 30 different precincts. In recent years in Pittsylvania County, roughly 65% of votes have come on election day. With this proposed, extended no-excuse absentee period, Keesee expects between 40 to 60% to vote during the weeks leading up to the elections.
In Danville, Registrar Peggy Petty said she expects the proposed changes actually will lead to longer lines during the early-voting period — and especially during the last week or two — than at the polls on election day.
“We’re just going to handle it in the office and wait on one person at a time,” she said.
If Northam signs the bill into law, Petty said she likely doesn’t really have the staff or the space to handle the influx of voters.
“You can hire extra people, but if you don’t have anywhere to put them … there’s no need to have 20 people when you only have two terminals at the front counter,” she said.
During that 45-day early-voting period, about 75% of the early voters would come within the last week or two, said both Keesee and Petty. While opening the period up to 45 days will alleviate some of the pressure on that one week, it also makes the process more difficult to plan since there is no way to know how many voters would come each day, Keesee said.
But voting won’t be the only responsibility of registrars during that period. Voters are still registering, the offices have to remain open, administrative work must go on and voting officials — the people who man the polling stations on election day — must be trained.
“There’s a lot of juggling responsibilities in that same time frame,” Keesee said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee.
