Brush fire

Firefighters from multiple departments descended on Java to fight a brush fire that covered six acres of land Tuesday afternoon.

 By Caleb Ayers cayers@registerbee.com

JAVA - Multiple fire agencies from Pittsylvania County are fighting a brush fire off Markham Road in Java that has spread to at least six acres, said Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp.

The cause is still being investigated, Slemp said.

Firefighters from Renan, Java/Riceville, and Gretna, Blairs and Climax are on the scene. The Virginia Department of Forestry is also at the fire.

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments