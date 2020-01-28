JAVA - Multiple fire agencies from Pittsylvania County are fighting a brush fire off Markham Road in Java that has spread to at least six acres, said Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp.
The cause is still being investigated, Slemp said.
Firefighters from Renan, Java/Riceville, and Gretna, Blairs and Climax are on the scene. The Virginia Department of Forestry is also at the fire.
