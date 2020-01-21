Consolidating Danville’s Adult Detention Center and the Danville City Jail under the sheriff’s office would save the city more than $1.6 million, according to a report presented to Danville City Council on Tuesday evening.
“There is potential for a tremendous amount of cost savings,” said Karen Albert, president of Practical Solutions for Public Safety in Greer, South Carolina, during a presentation to City Council during a special work session.
Most of the savings would come from Adult Detention Center employees — who are currently paid by the city — being brought under the sheriff’s office. The city sheriff’s office is a Constitutional office with salaries mostly covered by the state compensation board.
But Councilman Sherman Saunders had questions about any possible savings since the city supplements salaries for sheriff’s office employees. Saunders said detention center employees make less money than those under the sheriff’s office and their salaries may need to be increased under a consolidation.
“Where are the cost savings?” Saunders said during an interview after the presentation. “I don’t see it.”
The city hired Practical Solutions after a long-term financial forecast from the National Resource Network in 2018 projected that the city could face a $22 million general-fund gap over five years if the city did not make any fiscal changes.
The NRN report estimated the city could save at least another $1 million per year if it consolidated its operations of the detention center and the jail under the sheriff’s office.
The city oversees the Adult Detention Center and the Danville Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the city jail.
The jail is located at 401 Patton St. And has about 235 inmates and about 80 employees. The detention center has about 115 inmates and averages about 160 per day.
Before the consolidation report was presented to council, City Manager Ken Larking pointed out that the city was not in “crisis mode” but being proactive in considering consolidation and seeking input from a report.
“Because we’re not in a crisis mode, we don’t have to make draconian moves like eliminating employees or changing the status of employees,” Larking said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
