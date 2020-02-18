Danville will spend roughly $130,000 toward two trail extensions on the Riverwalk Trail.
Danville City Council unanimously voted to appropriate money toward the projects at its meeting Tuesday night.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will provide $521,680 — 80% of the cost — and the city will pay the remaining $130,420.
City officials intend to extend the trail from the planned riverfront park site at the White Mill property at Memorial Drive to Union Street Bridge Road, an addition of between 1,200 and 2,000 feet, depending on the final route.
The second extension, from Robertson Bridge to Riverside Drive, will be about 800 feet.
The extension near White Mill is expected to cost about $447,100, with the state providing $357,680 and the city paying $89,420.
VDOT will pay $164,000 toward the Riverside project while the city will provide a match of $41,000. That extension will cost a total of $205,000.
"These allocations represent 80% of the estimated project cost," city engineer Brian Dunevant wrote in a letter to City Council.
Construction on the trail near White Mill will begin next year or the year after, Dunevant told the Danville Register & Bee last month. The Riverside project will likely be done next year.
The paved, tree-lined Riverwalk Trail along the Dan River is nearly 12 miles and is used for walking, running and biking.
In another matter, City Council held a first reading on whether to appropriate award money for continued funding for its program coordinator to oversee its nine-week, work readiness program, Project Imagine, for youths aged 15-21 who are at-risk and gang affiliated.
The money will also cover related youth engagement programs, said budget director Cynthia Thomasson.
The award money includes $123,908 in federal funds from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services and $25,208 in local money for a total of $149,116. The grant covers expenditures from Jan. 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
The money from the department and the city covers the coordinator's salary, benefits, travel, training and supplies during that 18-month period, Thomasson said.
"Participants [in Project Imagine] receive hands-on training at a work site up to 40 hours per week through partnerships with city departments, nonprofit organizations and for-profit businesses," Thomasson wrote in a letter to council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.