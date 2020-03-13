As precautions and preventive measures increase in the Dan River Region amid the coronavirus, organizations and businesses have announced closings and event cancellations. Here's a list so far:
- NORTH THEATRE: Danville's Historic North Theatre will be closed until April 1. "Our restaurant, Moon River Thai will remain open for business," Wayne Alan, owner of the North Theatre, wrote in an email statement. The classic films and stand-up comedy show scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed. "May God bless our nation, the rest of the world and especially those afflicted with this virus," Alan wrote in a statement.
- INTERFAITH SERVICE: The Interfaith Service at Temple Beth Sholom scheduled for March 20, has been canceled in keeping with the suggested coronavirus protocol and best practices for large group gatherings.
- GO VIRGINIA: GO Virginia Region 3 is canceling its previously scheduled Wednesday executive committee meeting due to current state guidance regarding the coronavirus. In lieu of this meeting, the Southern Virginia GO Region 3 will hold an update webinar at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Updates will be provided on GO Virginia Workgroup meetings, bylaws, and approved projects. Register online at https://www.gotomeet.me/LizPovar/go-virginia-region-3-update-webinar.
- GOODYEAR 5K RUN/WALK: The 2020 Goodyear Education 5K Run/Walk set for March 28 has been canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.