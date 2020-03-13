As precautions and preventive measures increase in the Dan River Region amid the coronavirus, organizations and businesses have announced closings and event cancellations. Here's a list so far:

  • NORTH THEATRE: Danville's Historic North Theatre will be closed until April 1. "Our restaurant, Moon River Thai will remain open for business," Wayne Alan, owner of the North Theatre, wrote in an email statement. The classic films and stand-up comedy show scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed. "May God bless our nation, the rest of the world and especially those afflicted with this virus," Alan wrote in a statement.
  • INTERFAITH SERVICE: The Interfaith Service at Temple Beth Sholom scheduled for March 20, has been canceled in keeping with the suggested coronavirus protocol and best practices for large group gatherings.
  • GO VIRGINIA: GO Virginia Region 3 is canceling its previously scheduled Wednesday executive committee meeting due to current state guidance regarding the coronavirus.  In lieu of this meeting, the Southern Virginia GO Region 3 will hold an update webinar at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Updates will be provided on GO Virginia Workgroup meetings, bylaws, and approved projects. Register online at https://www.gotomeet.me/LizPovar/go-virginia-region-3-update-webinar.
  • GOODYEAR 5K RUN/WALK: The 2020 Goodyear Education 5K Run/Walk set for March 28 has been canceled.

