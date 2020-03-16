As precautions and preventive measures increase in the Dan River Region amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizations and businesses have announced closings and event cancellations. Email cancellations to news@registerbee.com.
- Danville Family YMCA: The organization announced it locked its doors at noon Monday with plans to remain closed through at least March 29. "To help ensure that all members of our community stay active and engaged, the YMCA will be offering free virtual MOSSA fitness classes via our Facebook page," according to a statement emailed Monday morning. "A new class will be posted each morning at 5:30am and will be available throughout the day."
- The Wednesday Club: A presentation by Melinda “Mel” Bell Dickey, the award-winning interior designer, on Wednesday has been canceled.
- Danville Office of Commonwealth's Attorney: The office will not be open to the public until May 1 to accept payments regarding delinquent fines, costs and restitution. Danville courts have agreed to temporarily suspend payments due and there will be no interest accumulated during this time period, the office reports. Show causes for non-payment set for March 30 are postponed and a new date will be set by the court. Payments may still be made online for circuit court and for general district court. Payments may also be mailed using money order or cashier's check to the Office of Commonwealth's Attorney.
- Danville Public Schools: The school board meeting set for Thursday has been canceled, according to a news release. The items initially scheduled for that meeting will now go on the April 2 agenda.
- Danville Police Department: The police department, which will continue to provide full law enforcement services, is canceling and postponing several community events. The Community Engagement Walk slated for Tuesday is canceled; the Community Meeting at Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God slated for Thursday is canceled; and the Citizen Police Academy to run from March 31 to May 19 is postponed. Public fingerprinting for background checks is suspended through March 29.
