The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday there are 11,902 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 733 from the 11,169 reported Friday.
Also, there are 432 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 25 from the 407 reported the previous day. There have been 62 new deaths and 1,275 new cases reported in the past two days.
The VDH said 72,178 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,942 have been hospitalized, including 7 probable cases.
This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
As of Saturday, there are 464 probable cases and 4 probable deaths. Those figures bring overall cases and deaths in the state to 12,366 and 436 respectively.
Danville reported another case for a total of 32 now. In nearby Mecklenburg County, cases have jumped to 85 and nine deaths are reported.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 2,745 and 90 deaths.
There are cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these five localities — Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville — don't have cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
