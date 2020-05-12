A competency review and determination hearing for Matthew Bernard — a 19-year-old accused in a triple homicide in Keeling last summer — has been continued to another date, marking the fourth delay in the case.
The hearing, which was scheduled for Wednesday in Pittsylvania County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, has been pushed to Oct. 29. The delay is “for further review of competency restoration treatment and/or a preliminary hearing if competency were to be found,” Bernard’s attorney James Martin wrote in a news release.
Bernard is facing multiple first-degree murder charges and related firearm charges in the slayings of his mother, Joan Bernard, 62; his sister, Emily Bernard Bivens, 25; and her 14-month-old son, Cullen Bivens, at the family’s Keeling home Aug. 27. Authorities apprehended Bernard hours after the killings when he emerged nude roughly a mile from the home and attempted to choke a church groundskeeper.
Competency is the determination of whether a defendant is able to work with their counsel and understand the charges that prosecutors are bringing against them.
Martin first motioned for a competence and sanity evaluation during Bernard's Sept. 12 arraignment. That court hearing, set for November, was delayed because of mental incompetence and another hearing was postponed in January.
