AeroFarms, the New Jersey-based company that announced in December it would bring 92 jobs and $42 million in investment to the Dan River Region over three years, plans to increase its investment in the area to $55 million, Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe said Monday.

The company specializes in chemical-free indoor vertical farming. The vertical growing process uses LED lighting and aeroponic mist on leafy greens in stacks that can reach as high as 40 feet. It mists the greens’ roots with nutrients, water and oxygen, using 95% less water than field farming and 40% less than hydroponics, according to the company’s website.

Rowe said the extra $13 million in investment will be in more advanced technology such as robotics and other high-tech equipment. Rowe was not sure how the changes could affect the projected job numbers.

