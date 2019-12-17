Travis Jones still remembers the last thing he heard from the insurance claims adjuster who came to inspect his home.
“Everything here is gone,’” he said in a phone interview Tuesday, repeating the adjuster’s words. “You couldn’t even tell the TV was a TV, if the cable box wasn’t plugged up to it. That’s how bad it was.”
Jones is a former Averett University football player who lost his Scales Street home in a fire on Dec. 8.
Since the blaze, Jones has been living with his best friend while his mother and grandmother are living with a family member.
Since the blaze, Jones has received an outpouring of support, specifically from his friend and former schoolmate Taylor Hodges. Hodges first met Jones during her freshman year in college. Hodges heard about the fire through social media, and instantly went to work helping her friend.
“I needed to do something to help this guy,” she said. “Especially around the holidays and he has three kids.”
Hodges started a GoFundMe page without notifying Jones, but sent it to him before she placed it on Facebook. The online fundraising platform has received almost $2,000 out her $10,000 goal, Hodges said. She plans to give him what has been collected so far, so his children can receive their presents soon.
“It’s more than the GoFundMe, people have actually come to me and give me items for the kids and stuff,” he said. “There’s people behind the scenes that deserve a lot of credit for helping me out and doing things as well.”
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
