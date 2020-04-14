The Danville Regional Foundation has provided a $100,000 challenge grant to the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region for its recently established Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The fund was started to help local nonprofit organizations respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For every donation made by community members and organizations to the fund by May 31, the Danville Regional Foundation will match that amount up to $100,000.
The overall match total provided by the Danville Regional Foundation will not exceed $100,000.
Grant money will support nonprofit groups that provide community help to address food insecurity, utilities, rent, childcare and small business, according to a news release from the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.
The grants are limited to nonprofits, groups sponsored by a nonprofit, or other charitable groups able to receive a tax-deductible contribution, including schools, faith-based organizations and other public entities, according to the news release.
All contributions are tax deductible.
Donations can be made payable to "The Community Foundation" for the Coronavirus Relief Fund and mailed to 541 Loyal St. Danville, VA 24541 or made online at www.cfdrr.org under the Giving tab.
For more information, visit www.cfdrr.org or call the foundation at (434) 793-0884.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.