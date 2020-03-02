Lifting the state’s ban on collective bargaining for public employees — a proposal now being considered in the Virginia General Assembly — would likely bring more costs to city government, Danville officials said.
The city would have to hire at least three new employees — a negotiator, an attorney well-versed in the collective bargaining process and a human resources staff member who would make sure agreements on wages and other work conditions reached between the municipal government and its employees are implemented, said Danville human resources director Sara Weller.
Costs also could come from bargaining that results in wage and salary increases, Weller added.
“You have to look at where is this money going to come from?” she said.
With a statewide prohibition on collective bargaining for public employees, a repeal would be a big change, said city attorney Clarke Whitfield.
“Nobody in Virginia has ever done it, so there is a tremendous learning curve,” Whitfield said Monday.
A bill that would repeal the state’s current prohibition on public sector collective bargaining, clearing the way for both local and state workers to participate, passed the House but faces opposition in the more conservative Senate, The Associated Press reported last week.
Virginia Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Springfield, is sponsoring a narrow version of the bill that would exclude state workers.
Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina are the only three states with a blanket ban on collective bargaining.
Advocates argue allowing public workers including teachers, police officers and firefighters to join unions that could bargain for them in contract negotiations would give them a stronger voice not only on wages and benefits but also issues like safety and retention.
Kim Roberson, president of the Danville Education Association, said she supports getting rid of the ban so issues such as working conditions and teacher class sizes could be addressed.
“The ability to be able to sit down to discuss those issues, I think, would be really important,” Roberson said.
The Danville Education Association is part of the Virginia Education Association and represents about 200 employees of the Danville Public School system.
Critics of public-sector collective bargaining say it can be easily politicized if labor unions spend money to help elect officials who could favor more generous contracts, according to The Associated Press. They also argue governments have fewer choices, such as relocating a business, to get a union to reduce its demands.
Virginia’s union membership rate is among the lowest in the nation, at 4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state is tied with Texas, and only South Carolina and North Carolina had lower rates, at 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively.
The city of Danville’s government has about 1,200 employees — 995 full-time and about 200 part-time.
“We try to make sure we’re appropriately compensating our employees,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. “We feel good about the fact that we are very competitive.”
The city is currently undergoing a study of its employee pay by an outside firm to see how Danville’s compensation compares to that of similar localities and those that the city has lost talent to.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
