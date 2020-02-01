Decades ago, thousands of well-paying jobs were available for those without an education at textile mills such as the Dan River Mills in Danville and Klopman Mills in Hurt. The same with farming also employed a large portion of Pittsylvania County residents.
But then the mills closed. And a tough agriculture market has choked out all but the largest producers.
This has severely diminished the employment prospects for those without at least a high school degree in the Dan River Region and in similar, rural communities across the country.
“Rural places like Danville, and rural places across the country are playing catch up," said Clark Casteel, president and CEO of the Danville Regional Foundation, a nonprofit group that provides grants to boost community projects.
That's why why local groups are attempting to improve literacy rates among adults and much of regional economic development efforts have centered around educational programs to prepare the workforce for new, 21st century jobs.
Illiteracy
Generally, both rates of illiteracy — meaning reading at or below a third grade level — and educational attainment in Danville and Pittsylvania County lags behind Virginia averages.
Data from the 2011-15 American Community Survey shows in Pittsylvania County 19% of residents over the age of 18 have less than a high school diploma. In Danville, that number is 20%, compared to only 11% statewide.
When broken up by age range, the older generations of both the county and the city are less likely to have a high school diploma. In both localities, more than a third of residents over the age of 65 have less than a high school diploma, according to Community Profiles from the Virginia Employment Commission.
Local statistics concerning adult illiteracy are difficult to obtain, but Project Literacy in Danville estimates that nearly 1 in 5 adults in the city are illiterate and the rate is even higher in the county.
To help provide the adults with basic reading skills, several area pro-literacy groups formed the Literacy Coalition of South Central Virginia. Made up of the Pittsylvania County Literacy Program from Chatham, Project Literacy in Danville and Literacy Volunteers in Campbell County, the group formed to increase their numbers to improve chances of receiving grants. Each provides free, confidential tutoring for adults who want to learn to read.
While many of the older generation did drop out of school to work, there is no one particular reason for an adult to not have strong reading skills, said Phyllis Roach, director of the Pittsylvania County Literacy Program.
Regardless of the reason, the effects of low reading levels are pervasive and the root of a lot of social problems, said Lynne Wheeler, program manager with Literacy Volunteers.
“[Low literacy levels] contribute to poverty, it contributes to an inability to find suitable employment so that you can raise yourself up out of poverty, it contribute to health problems," she said.
And the problem of illiteracy compounds upon itself as children who grow up with parents who do not have strong reading skills are much more likely to be illiterate themselves. And, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, 43% of adults with the lowest literacy levels in the United States are living in poverty, which translates to their children being more likely to remain in poverty.
“Poverty can go hand in hand with not wanting to finish school," Roach said.
In addition to area residents who simply dropped out of school, the literacy groups also work with many English language learners who have come to the United States to work.
Anecdotally, the program heads can say that less of the younger generations are having reading problems — something they accredit to the schools systems — and they encounter less people who read at or below a third grade level. But, with the complexity of most jobs gradually rising, they still must help people improve their skills and teach informational literacy and basic skills, including how to work with technology.
“At the end of the day … we don’t want to leave a certain population behind as everybody else continues to move forward," said Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe.
Workforce development
Many of the largest employers in the region have shuttered in recent decades. The many Danville textile mills employed thousands of residents in their prime. The Klopman textile mill in Hurt, which employed more than 1,300 at one point and employed many in the area, closed in 2006.
The loss of these mills, along with the continued decline of small, family farms, left the region vulnerable and searching for a new identity.
In the wake of these losses, the area has begun its rebound in recent years. Rowe explained the economic development department is looking to create a diverse range of jobs in different industries to support the community.
“I don’t think any of us want to go back to being a one-factory or one-industry town," he said.
At the same time, Pittsylvania County and Danville — usually working jointly through the Regional Industrial Facility Authority — have made it a point to seek "advanced manufacturing that incorporates 21st technology," Rowe said.
To attract these types of employers, educational programs — ranging from advanced manufacturing at Danville Community College to career connection labs in middle schools — have been implemented to create a pipeline of talent that fits those employers.
The Pittsylvania County Career and Technical Center provides courses that prepare students for careers in areas ranging from nursing to precision machining to computer systems technology. Through the career connections labs at at Westwood Middle School and Chatham Middle School, students are exposed to welding, robotics and automation, health sciences, mechanical engineering, manufacturing engineering and electrical engineering.
"All of these things we’re doing on the educational side creates this ecosystem that addresses every level of the business," Rowe said.
Even though the majority of these companies are involved in advanced manufacturing, they require a diverse group of employees, ranging from managers to supervisors, and from the highly educated to those with practical skills.
“What companies are looking for now is really skills and what you can do with what you know," Casteel said.
Prospective employers considering the region are looking for a mixture of hard skills — such as knowing how to work heavy machinery — and soft skills, like critical thinking, leadership and communication, which is where the literacy scores come in, said Corrie Teague Bobe, interim director of economic development for the city of Danville.
“It is incredibly important to strengthen these [educational] programs and improve the literacy scores throughout the region," she said.
