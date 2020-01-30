A Danville man will serve four years in prison for his role in the 2019 shooting death of teenager Hikeem King.
Germany Bryontez Carter, 24, originally indicted as an accessory after the fact in death of the 17-year-old, will instead serve time on four firearms-related charges. His charges are not related to the shooting or its aftermath.
Carter pleaded guilty to the charges in October and was sentenced Jan. 24, according to Danville Circuit Court records.
He was one of four people — including an unnamed juvenile — in a car driven by Ladreka Shawnta Brandon, 34, along Arnett Boulevard on March 10, according to a summary of evidence.
Brandon has since pleaded guilty to the charge of accessory after homicide. A sentencing date has not been set.
Two other passengers, Justin Montel Jones and Antonio Lamonta Burton, both 21, were also charged in King's death. Burton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder and is awaiting a sentencing date. Jones has a trial set for March 23.
Carter did not fire a weapon, court documents state, but instead helped Jones get inside the vehicle after the shooting stopped.
"Brandon, when she heard the shots, began to move the car away from the location," the summary states. "However, she stopped the car, when Carter told her to, for Jones to get back into the car and then she drove all of them down to Greensboro."
After being released, the court stipulates that Carter must have supervised probation for a period of three years. It also states that Carter "may not associate with any gang members during probation supervision."
