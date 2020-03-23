The Danville City Treasurer’s Office reports that it is closed to the public to protect the health of customers and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Staff will take care of customers’ needs by phone from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a news release.
Payments for taxes, dog tags, inoperable vehicle decals and other items can be made by the following methods:
- USPS mail can be sent to City Treasurer, P.O. Box 1565, Danville, VA 24543;
- Via telephone (for debit and credit card payments). A service charge will still apply;
- Pay by check or money order payable to the City of Danville using the drop box in the drive-thru area of the Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center.
Receipts will be mailed.
For more information, call the office at (434) 799-5140
