The Riverwalk Trail footbridge over Fall Creek that was washed away by Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018 will be replaced by early summer, city officials report.
The bridge will be heavier and wider than the previous structure.
Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia said the project will likely cost more than $400,000. Besides the bridge and abutments, the project’s cost will include engineering, construction of road access and a hydrologic study.
The project has been delayed while city officials work to get 95% to 100% reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to pay for the new bridge, Sgrinia said in a news release.
Bids are due Thursday for installation of the new bridge abutments to support the structure, which is being fabricated and will be delivered to the city in mid-March, according to the news release. The contract will include setting the bridge into place and is expected to be awarded in mid-February.
The contractor will have 120 days to complete the project, weather permitting, once a notice to proceed with construction is issued, according to the news release.
