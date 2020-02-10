A substation in Westover is out of service, the city reports, due to problems with two bad lightning arresters, which is the insulation used to protect the system from lightning.
Originally thought to take two to three hours to repair, city officials now believe the arrester has damaged a transformer bushing, another form of insulation, meaning it will take longer to fix.
Crews are still replacing the arresters, and the power hookup for some customers will be moved over to another substation during the outage.
For customers who cannot have their hookups moved, the situation could take as many as 12 or more hours to resolve. The outage affects more than 3,500 customers, the city reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.