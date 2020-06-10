You are the owner of this article.
City of Danville offices to reopen Thursday
The Danville Municipal Building, the Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center and all other governmental buildings will reopen Thursday, according to a news release from the city.

At the Municipal Building, access will be limited to the first-floor entrance (Danville Police Department) on Court Street. A city employee stationed outside the entrance will ask the visitor for the purpose of their visit, issue a badge and tell them how to get to the appropriate location. Temperatures will be checked by an infrared scan and visitors will be asked to wear a mask unless they have a medical condition exempting them, according to the news release.

The financial service center will only allow account holders to enter the building and a limited number of customers will be able to enter at a time. Temperatures will be checked by infrared scan and customers will be asked to wear a mask.

The Danville Department of Social Services will reopen for appointments only. Residents can use Commonhelp at www.commonhelp.virginia.gov or call the center at (855) 635-4370 to apply for benefits.

Caseworkers will be available at (434) 799-6543.

The mass transit transfer center and the Danville Regional Airport Terminal will also reopen.

The treasure's office also will reopen for normal hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers are asked to wear a mask.

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

