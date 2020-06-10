City of Danville offices to reopen Thursday

The Danville Municipal Building, the Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center and all other governmental buildings will reopen Thursday, according to a news release from the city.

At the Municipal Building, access will be limited to the first-floor entrance (Danville Police Department) on Court Street. A city employee stationed outside the entrance will ask the visitor for the purpose of their visit, issue a badge and tell them how to get to the appropriate location. Temperatures will be checked by an infrared scan and visitors will be asked to wear a mask unless they have a medical condition exempting them, according to the news release.

The financial service center will only allow account holders to enter the building and a limited number of customers will be able to enter at a time. Temperatures will be checked by infrared scan and customers will be asked to wear a mask.

The Danville Department of Social Services will reopen for appointments only. Residents can use Commonhelp at www.commonhelp.virginia.gov or call the center at (855) 635-4370 to apply for benefits.

Caseworkers will be available at (434) 799-6543.