Danville City Manager Ken Larking declared a local state of emergency to ensure that the city will have access to additional resources in responding to COVID-19. The declaration went into effect at noon today and will remain in place until April 7.
“It is important for the public to know that this situation is serious and that their local government is taking steps to protect the public and ensure the continuation of essential services,” Larking said in a statement.
This comes after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam banned all gatherings of 10 or more people and announced that there are currently 67 cases in Virginia. So far, there have been no cases in Danville or Pittsylvania County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Both the United States and the state of Virginia have already declared states of emergency.
Some of the other steps Danville is taking include temporarily suspending disconnection of utilities for late payments. The State Corporation Commission, which regulates utility providers except those like Danville Utilities that are run by municipalities, mandated that all power companies and natural gas providers, and water companies suspend service disconnections for 60 days.
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will declare a local state of emergency at a meeting Tuesday night, County Administrator David Smitherman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.