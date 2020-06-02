Danville City Council has officially selected Caesars Entertainment as the city's casino provider. Whether the company brings a gambling resort to Danville depends on the outcome of a referendum among city voters in November.
Council voted 8-0 during its meeting Tuesday night — which was held remotely via Zoom — to pass a resolution to choose Caesars from among four finalists.
Councilman Madison Whittle was absent due to internet problems.
The resolution was added to the agenda at the start of the meeting.
Though no discussion was held before the vote, Councilman Fred Shanks pointed out during end-of-the-meeting communications from councilmen and other city officials that a lot of effort went into attracting Caesars to Danville.
"It's very important to understand how much work was done behind the scenes," Shanks said.
Caesars was the lead contender from among four finalists — seven had initially responded to the city's request for proposals issued in December — hoping to bring a casino resort to Danville. City officials and a representative from the company announced during an event at the Schoolfield site May 18 that Danville leaders were in negotiations with Caesars for a possible project there.
A casino development at Schoolfield — the property that currently includes the former Dan River Inc. finishing building — would bring more traffic to that part of the city and attract additional businesses, officials have said.
If voters approve a casino in the city, Caesars would be expected to invest more than $400 million and create 1,300 jobs with competitive benefits packages and average pay between $35,000 and $47,000 annually, officials announced May 18 at the Schoolfield site.
The company has plans to build a facility with 500 hotel rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, restaurants and bars, 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.
The project is expected to be complete in 2023 and is anticipated to generate 900 construction jobs.
Schoolfield is significant as one of the largest textile mill villages in Virginia and the South. The village was founded as an independent company town in 1903 by Dan River Inc., which owned all the houses and other buildings in the town. The city of Danville annexed Schoolfield in 1951.
The industrial site in Schoolfield covers about 85 acres and roughly 700,000 square feet of structures, including the 617,000-square-foot former finishing plant, which can be seen from West Main Street in Schoolfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.