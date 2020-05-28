Adam Tomer resigned from his position on Danville City Council this week, saying in a statement that he has accepted a job elsewhere that will not allow him “the time or ability to serve the citizens of Danville.”
Tomer was originally elected to City Council in 2006, and his current term was slated to end June 30, 2022.
In the wake of his resignation, which is effective July 1 this year, Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones and the rest of the city council will have to find an interim council member.
During a special work session on July 2, Jones and the rest of the council will determine whether to appoint someone to council or begin an application process similar to the city’s boards and commissions. That meeting will take place one day after newly elected Barry Mayo joins the council.
“We want to make sure the new members have a say so in this,” Jones said. “They should have a new voice in this, and that’s why we don’t want to do anything until after July 1.”
The person who is initially selected will serve on the council until a special election can be held to determine who will fill the remainder of Tomer’s term. The person chosen before the special election can then decide whether or not to run in the election.
Because the council will be at eight members during that meeting, it will take five to vote for one course of action to reach a majority opinion. Five votes will also be needed to approve any appointee that emerges from either process.
If the council elects to appoint a new member, Jones said that would involve interested parties coming before the council to answer a series of questions.
Jones added that he wants to make sure the public has a strong voice in determining who will fill the interim position.
“I definitely want the citizens to have an input for the person they want to serve in Adam’s place,” he said.
Following the special work session, the city attorney will submit a request with the circuit court to find a date for the special election.
“It’s feasible that it would be added to the Nov. 3 ballot very easily with no complications if that is the date the judge chooses,” said Peggy Petty, the general registrar.
Petty said any interested parties for the position on council would have to complete the same paperwork as any candidate did for the May election.
Jones said that Tomer’s experience as a federal tax accountant will be missed at council meetings, where he made financial matters much easier to understand for residents and council members alike.
“Along with all the other duties he had, he did an excellent job working with the budget committee,” Jones said.
Jones also cited Tomer’s “heart” was evident as he worked toward an ordinance against tethering pets outside for long periods of time and fought for paid family leave for city workers.
“Adam has been a great asset to City Council,” Jones said.
In his statement, Tomer said he is leaving his position with “great sadness,” but he is also “extremely proud of the progress we made during my 10 years of serving the community.”
When reached Thursday afternoon, Tomer would not comment further about where he will be headed next.
“Danville will always be first in my heart,” read the final line of his statement.
Cotton reports for the Danville Register & Bee.
