Rita Smith is trying to save the North Danville church she grew up attending.
James Street Holiness Church just made Preservation Virginia's list of Virginia's Most Endangered Historic Places, and Smith hopes that will help speed up the process of getting the structure restored and reopened.
"I am very optimistic now," Smith said during an interview last week. "Hopefully, we can get something done."
She attended the church her whole life before it closed around 2014 or 2015. She got married there in 1981.
At its peak in the 1980s, it had about 500-800 members, Smith recalled. But membership dwindled down about 15 to 20 by the time it closed, due to an aging congregation, she said.
The church, founded by her grandmother's aunt, Bettie Thompson, was built in 1891 and is located at 240 W. James St.
Thompson came to Danville from Raleigh, North Carolina, and was a self-proclaimed missionary who became a controversial figure among African American Baptists when she started the "All-Holiness' congregation," according to an article from the New York Times published on Feb. 20, 1894. Thompson emphasized "holiness" and "entire sanctification," persuading members of local churches to become her disciples.
Local preachers met and "threatened to withdraw the hand of fellowship from the church, and have resolved to excommunicate all their members who run after the Thompson woman," according to the article.
"The [African American] preachers and members of their flocks declare the fight is on, and they will not rest content until the woman shall be driven from this section," the New York Times reported at the time.
Thompson is an important figure in local African American history, said Preservation Virginia field services manager Sonja Ingram, who has been working with Smith to try to get the church restored.
"She persisted and prevailed," Ingram said of Thompson.
The church has embodied the history of the African American community and of women in Danville, said Mark Joyner, president of the Danville Historical Society.
The historical society nominated the church for inclusion on Preservation Virginia's annual list of endangered places. Preservation announced the 2020 list last week.
"We're pleased that the nomination made the list," Joyner said. "We're going to work with Rita Smith on what we can do to try and raise funds ... and see what we can do with the church."
The group's 2020 list included seven sites. Also among them is the Halifax Roller Mill, a three-story flour and seed mill built in 1915 to use electric power in the town of Halifax, according to a news release from Preservation Virginia.
The group releases the list each May that highlights historic places across the state that face "imminent or sustained threats to their integrity to encourage individual citizens, organizations and local and state government to continue advocating for these places' protection and preservation," according to the news release.
Preservation Virginia is a private, nonprofit group founded in 1889 to preserve, promote and serve as an advocate for Virginia's cultural and architectural history.
Sites are normally listed or eligible for listing on the Virginia Landmark Register and have an organized group able to use the listing to promote a solution, said Preservation Virginia CEO Elizabeth Kostelny.
"Our annual list ... is a way to raise awareness of the solutions threats to Virginia's historic places," Kostelny said. "The list spotlights solutions that can adapt these places to enhance the economic and cultural well-being of their communities."
The church has a rich and often overlooked history related to the African American community in North Danville, Kostelny added.
"Preservation Virginia is enthusiastic about the potential reuse of this structure and the opportunity to find support for curing the hurricane damage," she said.
James Street Holiness Church's roof was damaged by Tropical Storm Michael and its basement flooded. The structure also needs foundation work.
Ingram is seeking funding to pay for repairs and restoration.
"We have a applied for a FEMA grant," Ingram said. "We're hoping we can get it. The roof is in really bad shape. The roof had already started deteriorating, but the rain made it worse."
A lot of sites included on the lists have gone on to be saved, Ingram said.
The city of Danville and Schoolfield Mill have made the list in the past, Joyner said.
Smith would like to see the church restored and used again as a place of worship that could also be similar to a community center to enhance the community.
She would not want to see Thompson's legacy disappear.
"I would hate to see all her [Thompson's] work for naught, just in vain," Smith said.
