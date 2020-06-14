Chatham's Confederate monument to soldiers who died in Civil War draws no cries to take down, supervisors say

CHATHAM
Charles Miller, supervisor for the Banister District and the only African American on the board, attended segregated schools until his senior year of high school in 1969.
“I know what it’s like to grow up in a segregated society, and I have lived in an integrated society as well,” he said.
When asked about the confederate monument nestled in the middle of downtown Chatham, Miller said he has seen it every day since 1968 and is not bothered by its presence.
“I am an educator, and I understand what history means to people. As far as I am personally concerned, I recognize the statue as a thing of history,” he told the Register & Bee. “It does not offend me and it does not intimidate me. I personally recognize it as a matter of history.”
As localities around the commonwealth reckon with and consider removing Confederate monuments once a new law comes into effect in July, Pittsylvania County leaders say there are currently no discussions to remove a Confederate monument honoring soldiers who died during the Civil War that stands between the Pittsylvania County Courthouse and the sheriff’s office in downtown Chatham. Supervisors who spoke with the Register & Bee for this story said they have not heard any requests concerning the monument from their constituents.
Protests and riots sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who a video shows died in police custody, have continued for weeks. Those involved are calling for more accountability for police and racial justice. Part of that message has been for confederate monuments to come down.
In Richmond, many confederate statues have been defaced, painted and damaged. Three statues — Jefferson Davis, Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham and explorer Christopher Columbus were all toppled. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that a statue of Robert E. Lee will be removed, though several lawsuits are attempting to prevent that from happening. Other Virginia localities, including Charlottesville and Norfolk, have stated intentions to remove their Confederate monuments.
Whereas most of the monuments localities are considering taking down through the state are of individual Confederate generals or leaders, the monument in Chatham is designed to honor fallen soldiers of Company I, 53rd Regiment who died during the Civil War.
“War memorials are there for a reason: they’re there to make us look at the cost of war,” said Westover Supervisor Ron Scearce.
Legislation approved by the Democratic majorities in the House of Delegates and Senate and signed by Northam this year allows Virginia localities to decide the fate of their own monuments, confederate or otherwise. Data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center found that there are 244 confederate symbols and tributes to the Confederacy spread throughout the Commonwealth.
Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said that Pittsylvania County owns the land and the monument in Chatham.
In 1899, the Rawley Martin chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy helped Civil War veterans to pay for a statue to honor their fellow soldiers killed in the war. That statue was placed on June 9, 1899, and still stands between the Pittsylvania County Courthouse and the sheriff’s office.
When the chapter folded several years ago, the Pittsylvania Historical Society was charged with maintaining it. Society President Bill Gurriant did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Scearce said that he would never support removing the monument in Chatham, nor does he think that other Virginia localities trying to remove their confederate monuments are making the right decision.
“I just look at it as they’re tearing down their history,” he said “We’re supposed to learn from our history. If you erase everything, how can you learn from it?”
Added Tunstall Supervisor Vic Ingram on why he wouldn’t support any removal of the Chatham monument: “I am not in favor of erasing history, no matter how painful.”
Richmond served as the capital of the Confederacy during the vast majority of the Civil War, but Danville and Pittsylvania County both supported the Confederacy. Danville is known for being the last capital of the Confederacy because President Jefferson Davis fled Richmond with his cabinet and arrived in Danville on April 3, 1865. The Sutherlin mansion, which now holds the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, housed Jefferson and his cabinet for a week before he fled south.
Flown over the home was a reproduction of a Confederate flag — officially known as the Third National Flag of the Confederacy — for nearly 20 years until Aug. 6, 2015. The flag was removed minutes after Danville City Council approved a new city ordinance that allowed only the city, state and national flags flown on city-owned property.
After that, many private residents began putting up Confederate flags large and small. An 80-foot wide flag, the world’s largest Confederate flag reproduction resides in Blairs next to U.S. 29.
Corrie Bobe, acting economic development director for the city of Danville, said that the array of large confederate flags throughout Danville and Pittsylvania County have led to “tough questions” from prospective companies considering locating in the region, but “we have not received data from prospective businesses stating that the presence of confederate flags has dissuaded them from locating to our community.”
“This has allowed our organization to have an open dialogue about the history of our community and also share our commitment to inclusion and diversity,” she said.
Matt Rowe, economic development director for Pittsylvania County, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Supervisors Ben Farmer and Joe Davis also did not respond to requests for comment. Bob Warren, the current chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, and Staunton River supervisor Tim Dudley declined to comment.
Miller said that he doesn’t stand for or against any efforts to remove the confederate monument in Chatham or across the state.
“I am not pro. I am not against,” he said. “I am just simply going to maintain a position of reality and recognize the statues have been up for generations.”
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
