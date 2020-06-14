Chatham's Confederate monument to soldiers who died in Civil War draws no cries to take down, supervisors say

Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said that Pittsylvania County owns the land and the monument in Chatham.

In 1899, the Rawley Martin chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy helped Civil War veterans to pay for a statue to honor their fellow soldiers killed in the war. That statue was placed on June 9, 1899, and still stands between the Pittsylvania County Courthouse and the sheriff’s office.

When the chapter folded several years ago, the Pittsylvania Historical Society was charged with maintaining it. Society President Bill Gurriant did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Scearce said that he would never support removing the monument in Chatham, nor does he think that other Virginia localities trying to remove their confederate monuments are making the right decision.

“I just look at it as they’re tearing down their history,” he said “We’re supposed to learn from our history. If you erase everything, how can you learn from it?”

Added Tunstall Supervisor Vic Ingram on why he wouldn’t support any removal of the Chatham monument: “I am not in favor of erasing history, no matter how painful.”