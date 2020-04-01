The town of Chatham will be closing its four parks until further notice, said Chatham Mayor Will Pace.
All equipment, fields, picnic areas and courts at Crider Fields, Harris Field, Silas Moore Park and Frances Hurt Park will be closed “for safety reasons and to avoid spreading the virus,” Pace said. The walking trail at the Frances Hurt park will remain open.
Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday it was closing its playgrounds due to the extensive cleaning and sanitation that would be required to keep them open.
“If the county doesn’t have the manpower to clean their parks, that doesn’t bode well for a town of 1,300 people,” Pace said.
Several surrounding counties have also announced the closure of their parks and playground equipment. For now, Danville Parks and Recreation is sanitizing its playground equipment every morning with a bleach mixture to ensure public safety.
