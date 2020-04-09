CHATHAM — Small debris and leaves littered roads throughout the town of Chatham on Thursday as a result of a thunderstorm the previous evening that downed power lines and trees.
More than 1,100 customers of Dominion Energy in the Chatham area lost power Wednesday evening due to damage from a thunderstorm that brought hail and severe winds the area. Work crews were able to restore power for the majority of customers just before midnight, said Dominion spokesperson Jeremy Slayton. The remainder had power restored by 8 a.m. Thursday
Crews could be seen throughout the area removing trees and branches that had fallen into roadways, replacing several power poles and lines, and even moving debris from a tree that had fallen atop a house on Holt Street. A red tarp covered a significant portion of the roof.
The exact speeds of the winds in Chatham could not be provided by the National Weather Service's Blacksburg office because there are no sensors in the town. A sensor in Danville measured peak gusts of 45 miles per hour, said meteorologist Reggie Roakes.
“There’s going to be some isolated areas where it’s going to be stronger," he said.
As the storm made its way south through the mountainous areas near Blacksburg and Christiansburg, the gusts picked up to 60 mph, Roakes said.
Fielding reports about the storm was easier than normal, Roakes said, likely because more people were home due to the governor's stay-in-place order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
