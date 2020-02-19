The misdemeanor warrant states that the Stop In Food Store on West Main Street had four skilled gaming machines running — despite lacking the proper permit — when police officers stopped in late last month.
Now, the store has only two gaming machines, each sitting dormant and untouched. A Virginia Lottery machine with a small, white paper attached to the side that reads "Out of Service," and one with bright, red light bulbs that offers key rings and other prizes.
Convenience store owner Samir Patel, 52, is the first to face the charge of failure to obtain a special-use permit after the city of Danville warned multiple business owners not to operate the slot-like skilled gaming machines without permission.
Since last year, more than 32 Danville businesses — mostly convenience stores — have tried to obtain special-use permits to operate these so-called "gray machines." So far, nearly every case has bounced from the planning commission, which has backed, tabled and opposed permit requests, and the City Council, which has generally sent back those requests.
At issue is the legal definition of "commercial indoor recreation," something not included in city ordinance. The task of coming up with a definition had been handed to the planning commission, which recently decided to put the issue on hold until the Virginia General Assembly determined the legality of such machines.
Instead of waiting for city officials to move on the issue, some business owners seemed to have gone ahead and plugged up the machines and welcomed customers without a special-use permit, the Danville Register & Bee observed.
Patel, when asked to comment on his ongoing criminal case, would not comment.
Although he is charged with a class 1 misdemeanor, it is unlikely he will receive jail time or fines, according to city officials.
"He can be fined, but it's really up to the judge," said Kenneth Gillie, Danville's director of zoning and planning. "We never ask for penalties, we just ask for compliance."
Gillie asked police officers to go out and check the stores that were reported to have continued operating skill-based machines after cease and desist letters were sent last fall. The business owners thought to still be in violation had criminal complaints filed against them at the magistrate's office.
"I file all the charges at the same time, on the same day," Gillie said.
Patel happens to be the first person with a court summons in hand.
"He's not the first person to be charged, he's the first person to be served,"Gillie said. "Other charges have been filed, none of them have been served yet."
Patel received his summons on the afternoon of Feb. 10, according to court records.
"The facility was observed to be operating on January 28, 2020 by City of Danville Police Officers, four (4) skilled gaming machines without authorization by Danville City Council," Gillie wrote in a Danville General District Court criminal complaint.
Patel applied for a special-use permit in September, but was denied by the planning commission. His case went before City Council in December, but was bounced back to the Planning Commission where it sits today.
"It hasn't been reheard by the planning commission," Gillie said.
And it probably won't, thanks to a General Assembly ban that awaits the governor's signature. The Senate voted last week to ban electronic "skill games" while the House has already adopted a ban on the machines. The state, it turns out, blames the machines for a drop in Virginia Lottery sales and profits.
Patel is slated to be arraigned Feb. 24 in general district court.
