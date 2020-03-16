Danville police investigators became concerned after Chauncey Lamont Montague began to fall asleep during questioning, so they called emergency medical services to check on him.
“We wanted to ensure that Montague’s health was OK,” detective D.C. Lancaster testified during a preliminary hearing Monday in Danville General District Court.
Detective H.S. Richardson testified Montague, 46, said he was unaware the heroin was tainted. Late last year, police searched for a batch of fentanyl-laced heroin that killed at least one person in the city.
“He thought he had bought good heroin,” Richardson testified.
The testimony was enough for Judge Robert Adams to certify to a grand jury charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute narcotics.
Montague’s charges stem from the execution of two search warrants last October at 212 Bradley Road that resulted in police finding what they believed to be the laced heroin.
The first search, according to police testimony, resulted in police seizing a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and the second search turned up an empty plastic bag and another with an off-white powdery substance in it.
“It was loaded,” detective W.C. Shively testified of a pistol found atop a dresser in a bedroom at Montague’s home.
That gun, according to testimony, was traded for heroin.
“He accepted that gun as payment for heroin,” Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday evening.
During Shively’s testimony, defense attorney Mark Williams tried to cast doubt on who possessed the weapon. He asked Shively if he found anything identifying Montague as the owner and if there were men’s or women’s clothing in the dresser or closet.
“I don’t recall,” Shively said.
It wasn’t enough, however, to sway Adams from sending the charges to a grand jury.
The grand jury, which will meet at the end of April, will decide if there is enough evidence against Montague to warrant a trial in circuit court.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
