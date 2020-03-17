A Danville General District Court judge didn't need to hear testimony from the witnesses of two January robberies to send charges against the three suspects to a grand jury on Tuesday.
All Judge Robert Adams Jr. needed was the testimony of detectives who said the suspects admitted to playing roles in the two Danville robberies.
Moments before the preliminary hearing began, the three men — John Wayne Burton, 32; Quintell Kamaile Saunders, 23; and Tyree Murphy, 20, all of Danville — were led one by one to sit next to their attorneys. Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman, stood feet away from them, leaning casually against the judge's bench, clutching an orange envelope.
Burton, Saunders and Murphy are accused of robbing the Astoria Hotel on Jan. 14 and Charlie's Stop and Shop on Westover Drive on Jan. 11. Each man is charged with two counts of robbery of a business.
Across the North Carolina state line, they are accused of robbing an ABC store in Yanceyville on the same day as the Astoria Hotel robbery.
The hearing began after Newman informed the judge that his two main witnesses — a clerk from Charlie's Stop and Shop and a worker from the Astoria Hotel — did not show up to court.
"He would be necessary as it relates to the robberies at the Astoria," Newman said, speaking about the witness for the Astoria hotel robbery.
But Adams allowed the case to continue with Newman's other witnesses — four detectives from the Danville Police Department.
Detective J.D. Dixon testified about interviewing Burton following the trio's arrest. Burton lied originally about his involvement in the Charlie's Stop and Shop robbery, Dixon said, but later admitted to having a hand in it.
"He was the driver and had parked in the parking lot behind the business," Dixon said. "He also talked about one that happened in North Carolina and one in Astoria."
Dixon also was present the night police arrested Burton and Saunders, shortly after the hotel had been robbed. Hours before police caught up with them, the detective explained, a North Carolina sheriff's office had alerted them about a possible vehicle used by the suspects who robbed an ABC store in Yanceyville.
"They determined the suspect vehicle in the robbery," he said, mentioning that it was a silver, mid-2000s, BMW sedan with a large dent in the rear bumper. "We saw the same descriptions minutes before at the Astoria hotel."
Defense attorney Colby Warren, representing Burton, argued the charges should be dropped due to fact that there was no testimony from the business clerks who were robbed.
"There is no evidence that a robbery occurred," Murphy said, pointing toward Newman.
Defense attorney Joseph Schenk, representing Saunders, also argued for the charges to be dropped, saying that the prosecution did not provide any testimony that proved a person had been robbed.
"Robbery is a crime against a person, not a business," Schenk said. "A business is incapable of being put in fear."
The judge, then spoke softly, saying something that could not be heard from the court gallery. He then pounded his gavel and the bailiffs led the defendants away.
A court clerk confirmed that all charges had been sent to Danville Circuit Court, where a grand jury will decide if there is enough evidence against the defendants to warrant a trial.
