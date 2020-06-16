Case of COVID-19 reported at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham

The Virginia Department of Corrections is reporting that an employee or contractor who works at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first case reported in the Chatham facility, which typically holds more than 1,000 inmates.

“Per VDH guidelines, offenders and staff who were in close contact with the one staff member have been quarantined for 14 days,” Greg Carter, deputy director of communications for VADOC, wrote in an email.

Carter, who said he was still working to find more information about the number of people required to quarantine, said that operations will not be disrupted.

Carter also said the facility has been placed on the list for prevalence testing, but a testing date hasn’t been scheduled yet.

Carter was not able to immediately answer several other questions posed by the Register & Bee — including what department the employee worked in; what other safety measures are being put in place now that a positive case has been reported; and how many inmates have been released through early release programs meant to ease crowding in VADOC facilities.