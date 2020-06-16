Case of COVID-19 reported at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham

The Virginia Department of Corrections is reporting that an employee or contractor who works at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first case reported in the Chatham facility, which typically holds more than 1,000 inmates.
“Per VDH guidelines, offenders and staff who were in close contact with the one staff member have been quarantined for 14 days,” Greg Carter, deputy director of communications for VADOC, wrote in an email.
Carter, who said he was still working to find more information about the number of people required to quarantine, said that operations will not be disrupted.
Carter also said the facility has been placed on the list for prevalence testing, but a testing date hasn’t been scheduled yet.
Carter was not able to immediately answer several other questions posed by the Register & Bee — including what department the employee worked in; what other safety measures are being put in place now that a positive case has been reported; and how many inmates have been released through early release programs meant to ease crowding in VADOC facilities.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Danville or Pittsylvania County on Tuesday, leaving the totals at 66 and 70, respectively.
Henry County has surpassed more than 200 cases of COVID-19.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 55,331 — an increase of 445 from the 54,886 reported Monday.
The 55,331 cases include 52,917 confirmed cases and 2,414 probable cases. Also, there are 1,570 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,465 confirmed and 105 probable. That's an increase of 18 from the 1,552 reported Monday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 7.4% as of Friday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, the seven-day percent positivity — or number of tests that come back positive — for the health district had reached a low of 2.2% earlier this month, but has shot back up to 6.1%.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981. The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this story.