Ginger Lucas testified that she feared being tied up during the break-in and robbery of her Wagner Street home late last year.
“I didn’t want to get tied up,” she told Danville General District Judge Robert L. Adams on Thursday afternoon. “I didn’t know what was going to happen.”
She was testifying at the preliminary hearing of LaChristopher Lee Mays, 36, and Keith Wendell Starling, 44, who are accused of breaking into her home Dec. 19. Both men are charged with grand larceny, with Mays having the additional charge of malicious wounding. Adams, after hearing testimony from the woman and a police officer, sent all charges to grand jury.
Lucas knew both men before the incident that left her with a head wound at Sovah Health-Danville. She testified to meeting Starling a month before the robbery. Mays, however, had been her roommate at the time.
Throughout the roughly 20-minute hearing, Mays and Starling stood in the Danville General District Court with shaved heads and thick beards. Mays, wearing a lime green prison jumpsuit, stood with arms crossed at his chest and head cocked to one side as Lucas testified. Starling, in an orange prison jumpsuit, stood with his wrists crossed at his waist.
On the morning of the incident Mays left at eight o’clock to God’s Storehouse to get a Christmas dinner, she said. At about 4 p.m., she heard footsteps from outside her bedroom.
“I heard somebody walk by,” Lucas said, “Then I heard another set of footsteps walk in.”
She left her room only to see Starling in the kitchen. Within a couple minutes Mays joined him.
“What did you notice about their behavior?” asked Assistant Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Edward Palmore.
Lucas shook her head, all the while swaying side to side as she stood before the judge. She chuckled nervously before answering: “Not normal behavior.”
Mays would normally announce himself to let her know he was in the house, she testified, but not this time. Almost immediately after she walked into the kitchen, Starling started hitting her. He continued for nearly seven minutes, she said.
“He [Starling] was standing in front of me telling me to shut up and be quiet,” Lucas testified.
Starling told Mays to get the extension cord from her bedroom to tie her up. After Lucas was bound — she held her arms out and put her wrists together to show the judge — they stuffed a sock and dirty rag into her mouth. It was then, she testified, that Mays picked up a baseball bat from the corner of her room.
His first swing was a feigning strike, missing her head completely. Then he followed it up with two hard swings to the side of her head.
“I felt the blood running down my back,” Lucas testified.
Still tied up, she wrestled with Mays before he pulled the bat back, accidentally hitting himself. The men then grabbed multiple electronics and jewelry found throughout the house, she testified.
“Laptop, tablet, Bluetooth speakers, my Alexa, necklaces,” she explained to the courtroom.
Before Starling left, she said, he warned her not to call police.
“’I don’t want to see no police around here,’” Lucas testified of the threat. “’You know who I am, I’ll put a hit on you.’”
She stayed in the house for nearly 85 minutes before she went to a neighbor’s home to call her boyfriend. Later that day, she was taken to the hospital to be treated for her head injuries.
At the hospital, officer J.C. Capps, photographed her wounds. Palmore, pulling out a laptop, showed Capps a picture.
“That’s the back of her head,” the officer said.
At 10:30 that night, police stopped a 2000 Nissan van the woman had mentioned to police, Capps said. Officers found several items that Capps identified as belonging to the woman.
They found a baseball bat wrapped in duct tape “that still had blood and hair on it,” he testified.
Adams sat pensively for a couple of seconds before announcing he found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury. The grand jury will decide whether there is enough evidence to warrant a trial before a judge or jury in circuit court.
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
