A candle is blamed in a Tuesday evening blaze that damaged a home in northern Danville, the fire department reports.
Crews dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to 135 New St. discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the small one-story home, according to a news release from Chris Key, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department.
Everyone was out of the home when firefighters arrived.
The blaze was in a back bedroom and knocked down in a matter of minutes. The bedroom suffered heavy fire damage and the rest of the home sustained moderate heat, smoke and water damage, Key reported.
The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the case as an unattended candle.
The American Red Cross is helping the residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.