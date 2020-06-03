A candle is blamed in a Tuesday evening blaze that damaged a home in northern Danville, the fire department reports.

Crews dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to 135 New St. discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the small one-story home, according to a news release from Chris Key, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department.

Everyone was out of the home when firefighters arrived.

The blaze was in a back bedroom and knocked down in a matter of minutes. The bedroom suffered heavy fire damage and the rest of the home sustained moderate heat, smoke and water damage, Key reported.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the case as an unattended candle.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents.

