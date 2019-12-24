A candle is blamed for an early morning Christmas Eve blaze that heavily damaged a Danville home, fire officials report.

The Danville Fire Department was called to 729 Temple Ave. at about 4 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived they found flames showing from all dies of the two-story home in the southern part of the city, according to a news release.

They first battled the flames from the outside, but then moved inside to finish extinguishing the fire.

The only person living in the home was out of the house when crews arrived. Officials report he was taken to the hospital for a medical issue unrelated to the fire. The American Red Cross will be helping him with temporary housing.

Fire officials ruled a candle left unattended sparked the blaze.

Breaking & daily news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments