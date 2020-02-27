Thank you for Reading.
One of Pittsylvania County's largest events has been canceled this year, and its future remains unknown.
The Callands Festival, a community staple for decades, will not take place this year due to "circumstances beyond our control," according to a letter the Pittsylvania Historical Society sent to the more than 75 vendors that set up shop at the event. The board of the Pittsylvania Historical Society voted unanimously to cancel the event for this year at its February meeting.
The festival was founded over 40 years ago by the late Frances Hallam Hurt — a local author and historian who died in 2015 at the age of 99 — and Mack Doss, a lifelong county resident. Also called the Autumn Potpourri, it is usually held the first week of October.
A visibly emotional Doss explained that this was an extremely difficult decision for the board to make.
“It was not an easy decision," Doss told the Register & Bee. "It was gut wrenching for the board to have to deal with this."
Added Henry Hurt, son of the late Frances Hurt: “It’s just a great tradition that’s being lost."
Doss would not say what the circumstances leading to the cancellation are. But he did note that the board had been considering options and alternatives for several months prior to making the decision.
While this year's festival is definitely canceled, the event's future is not yet determined.
"At this time we do not know the future of our event," the letter to the vendors said. "The board will be working diligently over the coming months as we strive to find a new location, etc. and hopefully will be able to hold this festival again in the fall of 2021."
In its first iteration in 1980, the festival had just a handful of craft vendors and a few hundred visitors. In the years after, the festival continued to grow, often hosting more than 75 vendors and attracting thousands of guests.
Even as the festivities have expanded and diversified, the event has maintained its historical focus. Colonial reenactments occurred every year and the historical society emphasized the two buildings that ultimately led to the festival's start: the 1770 Clerk’s Office, which was restored by the Chatham Garden Club after it was given to Pittsylvania County in 1966; and the Samuel Callands store across the street, which was restored by the Pittsylvania Historical Society.
On the day of the festival, traffic slows on Va. 57 and on Sago Road as cars in single file slowly pull into the parking area. Crowds can choose from a wide selection of food and drink items, peruse homemade goods and experience local history at the festival that marks the changing of the season.
And for Doss, the work for planning the next year's event begins just a few days later when vendors begin calling him, asking if they can participate.
“I work on it year round," he said. "It’s been a part of my life for 40 years."
Hurt wasn't able to attend the festival every year, but he has plenty of fond memories there, such as eating fried apple pies and Brunswick stew.
“I don’t think either one of those people thought in terms of anything grand," Hurt said of his late mother and Doss. "I think they were always motivated by loving to spread history and loving to spread camaraderie."
Langhorne Jones, who is the membership secretary for the Pittsylvania Historical Society, has helped coordinate restaurant vendors for the festival for the past 15 years. He said that he always had to turn food vendors away.
“They usually set out of everything they got," he said of the food vendors.
Jamie Owens, 47-year-old daughter of Mack Doss, started helping her dad with the festival when she was 7. In the 40 years after that, she's missed only the 2018 festival, because she was sick.
“That’s a staple in our lives," she said. "That’s where we are every first weekend in October."
In its 40-year-history, this is the first time the event has been canceled, but one year it was delayed for several weeks due to flooding. Its sustained size and success for four decades is unique among festivals, Doss said.
It's just rewarding for me to see how it has unfolded and developed over the years," Doss said.
Photos from recent Callands Festivals
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
