The thought of a casino in Schoolfield causes excitement for resident Evelyn Lowe, who worked at Dan River Inc. and has lived in the neighborhood for about 50 years.
"I'm all for it," Lowe, 75, said Wednesday afternoon.
Though many Danville residents do not have the money to spend on gambling, people from surrounding areas "will be coming here in buses," she said. Besides, she added, the project would mean more jobs.
But another Schoolfield resident, 74-year-old Richard Chandler, is not so supportive of the idea.
"I don't approve of it," said the Schoolfield resident who's lived in the neighborhood for more than 40 years. "It shouldn't be here. I just think it's going to cause more problems than it's worth."
Danville City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night officially selecting Caesars Entertainment as the city's preferred casino provider. Whether the company brings a gambling resort to Danville depends on the outcome of a referendum among city voters in November.
Council voted 8-0 — which was held remotely via Zoom — to pass a resolution to choose Caesars from among four finalists. Councilman Madison Whittle was absent due to internet problems.
The resolution was added to the agenda at the start of the meeting. It authorizes the city manager to execute a non-binding letter of intent with Caesars, headquartered in Paradise, Nevada.
Though no discussion was held before the vote, Councilman Fred Shanks pointed out during end-of-the-meeting communications from councilmen and other city officials that a lot of effort went into attracting Caesars to Danville.
"It's very important to understand how much work was done behind the scenes," Shanks said.
A representative with Caesars said the company was happy with the city's decision.
"Caesars Entertainment is very pleased to have been selected and we look forward to making the city proud of its decision to choose Caesars to develop and operate the resort and casino," said Jacqueline Grace, vice president and general manager at Horseshoe Baltimore, which is owned by Caesars. "We are committed to the communities in which we operate and can’t wait to welcome our neighbors."
Under casino legislation adopted by the Virginia General Assembly, the city must submit its preferred casino gaming operator to the Virginia Lottery Board, which would have 45 days to decide whether to approve the city's choice, said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.
Once the Lottery Board approves the city's selection and notifies local officials, the city will ask the circuit court if a referendum can be put on the ballot, Larking said.
Caesars and the city must still work out an agreement.
"We don't have a definitive agreement, but we're working out the details of one," Larking said. "It has not been finalized yet."
Caesars was the lead contender from among four finalists — seven companies had initially responded to the city's request for proposals issued in December — hoping to bring a casino resort to Danville. City officials and a representative from the company announced during an event at the Schoolfield site May 18 that Danville leaders were in negotiations with Caesars for a possible project there.
A casino development at Schoolfield — the property that currently includes the former Dan River Inc. finishing building — would bring more traffic to that part of the city and attract additional businesses, officials have said.
If voters approve a casino in Danville, Caesars would be expected to invest more than $400 million and create 1,300 jobs with competitive benefits packages and average pay between $35,000 and $47,000 annually, officials announced May 18 at the Schoolfield site.
The project is projected to bring $34 million in annual revenue for Danville. Of that, more than $30 million would come from gaming taxes and supplemental payments to the city, and $4 million would be generated from real estate, meals, sales and lodging taxes.
Also, Caesars' proposal includes at least $20 million in upfront payments to the city to cover land acquisition and other public investments.
The company has plans to build a facility with 500 hotel rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue, restaurants and bars, 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.
The project is expected to be complete in 2023 and is anticipated to generate 900 construction jobs.
"Caesars Entertainment looks forward to engaging more with the Danville community, businesses and constituents to further demonstrate the positive economic and tourism impacts that our project will bring to the community," Grace said. "Additionally, we will begin our initial phases of predevelopment and planning for the Schoolfield site."
Schoolfield is significant as one of the largest textile mill villages in Virginia and the South. The village was founded as an independent company town in 1903 by Dan River Inc., which owned all the houses and other buildings in the town. The city of Danville annexed Schoolfield in 1951.
The industrial site in Schoolfield covers about 85 acres and roughly 700,000 square feet of structures, including the 617,000-square-foot former finishing plant, which can be seen from West Main Street in Schoolfield.
