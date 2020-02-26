South Union Street in Danville is indefinitely closed to traffic for work on a boutique-style hotel called the Honey Bee hospitality project.
Once completed, the boutique-style hotel will occupy 115-117 South Union St., as well as 123 South Union St., all of which will surround a pocket park, a small recreational space that will cover about a tenth of an acre.
In addition to work on the buildings, crews are completing underground electric work and installation of a water tap.
The sidewalk on the western side remains open to allow access to businesses.
The street will remain closed even after the completion of this project for previously scheduled streetscape improvements.
