The second suspect in a March 3 shooting on Seeland Road in Danville was denied bond in Danville General District Court on Wednesday morning.

Kalob Wayne Jones, 19, of Martinsville was one of two suspects identified by police in the shooting, which damaged several cars and caused a graze wound on someone’s cheek. He is charged with shooting firearms from vehicles, attempted malicious wounding and maliciously shooting at a vehicle.

His co-defendant Quentin Dewhan Pinchback, 19, of Danville, was denied bond on the same charges on March 6

Both teenagers will share a preliminary hearing in general district court in May. 

Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.

Recommended for you

Load comments