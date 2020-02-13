A bogus call about a person shot with an arrow recently led Danville police to a house with stolen firearms, a bulletproof vest and multiple ski masks, court records show.
On Monday night, Danville police responded to a 911 call from a single-story brick house on Twin Oaks Lane about someone being shot in the foot with a bow and arrow. They quickly discovered, however, that it never happened.
“That was a fraudulent call,” department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis said.
While there, an officer smelled marijuana coming from the residence through an open side door, and around the back of the house, according to a search warrant filed Tuesday in Danville Circuit Court.
A preliminary search of the home turned up a large bag of a “green leafy substance” and a yellow bag of a “green leafy substance.”
A more extensive search revealed even more bags of what police suspected to be marijuana and its synthetic counterpart.
“Law enforcement discovered distributable quantities of suspected K-2 [a schedule one narcotic], and suspected marijuana,” wrote officer M.A. Brandon in a search warrant filed early Tuesday morning.
Police also reported finding other items, including a stolen .22-caliber rifle and a stolen 9 mm pistol, a black bulletproof vest, four ski masks and $709 in cash. These items are not considered extraordinary finds, Chivvis said.
“It’s not unusual to find those in drug search warrants,” the department spokesman added.
Police charged Carlos Tyrone Powell Jr., 28, with possession with intent to distribute, marijuana distribution and a firearms charge.
Powell has not been linked to any other cases, police said. His preliminary hearing on the charges is set at 10:30 a.m. June 9 in Danville General District Court.
He currently is being held in the Danville City Jail.
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.