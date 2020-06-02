Danville’s bike-share program is ending after nearly three years in service.
Zagster, which provided the service, announced this week the company will no longer be offering it in the city, according to a news release from Danville Parks and Recreation.
“This was a difficult decision but a necessary one,” the company wrote in an email to Danville Parks and Recreation, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the closure. The company plans to remove the bikes and the bike lockers over the next few months, according to the news release.
Under the service, bike riders could use the Zagster app to rent a bike for free for up to an hour.
Five bike stations housing 25 bikes have been set up in the River District over the past three years.
Zagster users have been notified via email that the program, known as Danville Rides, is ending.
The city of Danville contracted with Zagster in August 2017 to offer the program along the Riverwalk Trail and through downtown.
The company paused the program in late March due to the pandemic.
