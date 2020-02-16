Sheila Baynes is running for Danville City Council. 

"I believe Danville is ready for a change and I am here to flip the switch and facilitate that change," Baynes said in a prepared statement last week. 

Baynes said she wants to make all of Danville a successful economic development model for other cities in Virginia to follow. 

She also hopes to see increased access to public services for the elderly, disabled and under-served citizens in the community. 

"The only way we will move forward is together," Baynes said in her statement. "That means being courageous enough to face the unique realities and challenges of our region and then strengthening each other to overcome them. That is my vision for the future of Danville."

She has volunteered and served on boards for numerous organizations and events in the city. 

Danville City Council elections are May 5. 

