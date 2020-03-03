Barry Mayo announced Tuesday that he is running for Danville City Council.
A native of Danville, Mayo works at Danville Community College recruiting Dan River Region residents for employment, job preparation and short-term career studies.
"I believe Danville has a lot to offer our citizens and I want to be part of the continued process of changing lives and helping others," Mayo said in a news release Tuesday. "I am committed to improving the lives of all citizens."
He also worked for Pittsylvania County Community Action, including serving as case manager for the Southwest Virginia CARES program, which is designed to help ex-offenders become productive citizens.
A former high school basketball coach in Danville and Pittsylvania County, Mayo serves on several boards in the city.
Danville City Council's election is May 5.
Nine candidates are vying for five seats, including incumbents Madison Whittle, Lee Vogler, Larry Campbell, Sherman Saunders and Fred Shanks. Challengers include Sheila Baynes, Gordon Lyles, Thomas Motley and Mayo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.