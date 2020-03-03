Barry Mayo announced Tuesday that he is running for Danville City Council. 

A native of Danville, Mayo works at Danville Community College recruiting Dan River Region residents for employment, job preparation and short-term career studies. 

"I believe Danville has a lot to offer our citizens and I want to be part of the continued process of changing lives and helping others," Mayo said in a news release Tuesday. "I am committed to improving the lives of all citizens."

He also worked for Pittsylvania County Community Action, including serving as case manager for the Southwest Virginia CARES program, which is designed to help ex-offenders become productive citizens.

A former high school basketball coach in Danville and Pittsylvania County, Mayo serves on several boards in the city. 

Danville City Council's election is May 5. 

Nine candidates are vying for five seats, including incumbents Madison Whittle, Lee Vogler, Larry Campbell, Sherman Saunders and Fred Shanks. Challengers include Sheila Baynes, Gordon Lyles, Thomas Motley and Mayo.  

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

