An Axton man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs following a Wednesday afternoon chase by a rescue squad that ended with a pickup truck overturning along Memorial Drive.
Danville police say the incident began 4:40 p.m. when Anthony Giles, 35, stopped his pickup truck at a red light on Piedmont Drive, at the Lowes Drive intersection, and didn't go when the light turned green. Stopping there forced several cars to swerve around him.
Giles then shifted into reverse, police report, backing into a pickup truck belonging to the Danville Life Saving Crew. He then shifted into drive and motored south along Piedmont Drive, drifting in and out of the lanes, police report. The driver of the Life Saving Crew pickup followed with emergency lights flashing, which automatically triggered traffic signals to stop traffic and keep all the intersections open to prevent any wrecks.
Eventually, Giles turned right turn onto Memorial Drive, ran off the right side of the road, overturned and careened into a utility pole guy wire. The wire, a tensioned cable used to stabilize a utility pole, landed in the roadway, stopping traffic along that section of Memorial Drive for several hours as first responders cleared the scene.
Giles was transported to a hospital for treatment and was later released, police report. No other injuries were reported.
