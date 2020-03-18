Averett University has decided to postpone its May 2 graduation.
"Like Averett, universities across the country are grappling with the effects of the evolving coronavirus COVID-19 situation," Tiffany Franks, president of Averett, wrote in a statement. "Given current national and statewide guidance around halting large-group gatherings in the coming months, and because of the need for advance planning on the part of students, families and the University, we deeply regret that we are unable to hold our Spring Commencement Ceremony as planned on Saturday, May 2, at 10 a.m. in the E. Stuart James Grant Center."
Franks said the university will plan a celebration for the class of 2020 after the coronavirus emergency.
"Our students’ momentous achievements are our biggest point of pride, and this critical milestone in their and their families’ lives is paramount," she said. "We are committed to celebrating this significant accomplishment and we are currently considering multiple alternative options and will be in touch with details as soon as possible."
