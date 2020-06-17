Averett University plans to resume classes Aug. 19

Averett University announced Wednesday it plans to resume classes on Aug. 19 and keep its academic calendar mostly the same.

The Danville university transitioned to online learning in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus and moved most of its employees to teleworking. Those staff and faculty members still working remotely will start returning to the office over the next few months.

While classes are expected to begin and end on time, student won't return to campus after the Thanksgiving break and final coursework and exams will be completed remotely, according to a university news release. Averett plans to hold classes on Labor Day and won't have a traditional fall break to make up for the instructional time.

The classes will include a mix of in-person and virtual learning. Instruction may move to remote coursework if students or facility need to stay home due to illness, according to the university. Classrooms, community areas and the dining hall will be designed for social distancing and Averett will suspend self-serve buffets.

"Averett will provide all students and employees with a reusable face covering to wear when in spaces around others, as well as cleaning and disinfecting items for their on-campus spaces," according to the news release.