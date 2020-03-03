Looking back on her first season as a head coach, Aby Diop is relatively candid about what expectations she had for the job of leading Averett University’s women’s basketball program.
“In ways, I didn’t really know what to expect,” she said this week.
But after looking at the body of her team’s work during the past several months, she doesn’t hesitate to call it a successful learning experience.
The Cougars went 18-9 for the fourth straight year, won a game in the USA South tournament and saw senior Brooke Carthon and freshman Courtney Scott earn East Division first- and third-team honors, respectively.
“I think we saw a lot of growth in our players from when I first met them to this point, which was really exciting to see,” Diop said.
Diop said one of the first challenges she identified in her new role was winning over the team’s incumbent group of seniors: Carthon, Zenise Chambers, Ravyn Johnson, Kiara Smith and Samantha Tecson.
“Coming into a new position and not really knowing them, and them feeling that same way toward me in their senior year, I think that was something I knew would be a challenge or just something I’d have to overcome — building their trust and us building a relationship,” Diop said.
“When I first came in here to now, I think my relationships with all of them are really good. I think they’ve helped me a lot in this first year. They challenged me in ways; they pushed me, but we had a mutual respect for each other, and I think that helped us do what we did this season.”
For the team at large, Diop eventually found herself in a “mentor” position for her players.
“It’s funny, a lot of people told me coming into this position, ‘You’re going to deal with so much non-basketball related things,’” Diop said. “That was very true. There was a lot of non-basketball and, just, life happening, especially dealing with a fairly large group of women.
“There’s just so much more outside of basketball that people are dealing with, and I think that came into light within my first year as a head coach.”
Beyond building relationships with her players, Diop also said she felt her progress as a head coach whenever the team executed a play correctly after a timeout or when she had successfully navigated end-of-game scenarios.
Now that the season is over, Diop’s mind shifts to recruiting her first class of players. She is excited for this offseason challenge and hopes to find recruits who will mesh well with the returning players but also help build toward the vision she has for the future of the program —and that includes on the court, in the classroom and in the community.
“There’s so much more to it than just basketball and on the court,” Diop said, “and I think the people we’re talking to now fit that in a complete way.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
