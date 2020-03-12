Amid escalating worries with the coronavirus, Averett University plans to move classes to remote instruction for two weeks and is asking students living on campus to return home, according to a post on its Facebook page shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
"While there are no confirmed reports impacting anyone at Averett or in our surrounding region, the University and its Emergency Response Team (ERT) have been working daily with local, state and national authorities to monitor the best actions to be taken and have made the following decisions to limit the spread of the virus by decreasing the number of people on our campus and minimizing large-group gatherings," Averett President Tiffany M. Franks wrote in the Facebook post. "We will continue to monitor this rapidly changing situation and will provide ongoing updates as needed."
There will be no classes Monday-Wednesday. Faculty will use the time to prep for online classes or an "alternative instruction method."
Starting Thursday classes will not meet face-to-face. "Professors will be in touch with students via email to outline how this will work in each of their courses," according to Frank's statement.
"Our hope is to resume normal academic and residential operations on Wednesday, April 1," Franks wrote in the statement. "We will adjust this timeline if necessary, depending on how the situation evolves."
Students living on campus will be asked to return home after classes Friday: "Given one of the high-risk factors in the spread of the Coronavirus is close proximity, students living on campus who are able to do so are asked to return home any time after classes on Friday, March 13, but no later than Sunday, March 15, by 7 p.m. Students for whom leaving campus housing will be extraordinarily difficult – for example, international students or those with extenuating circumstances – should apply for a waiver on the Housing Portal to remain on campus. Students who live on campus may leave the majority of their belongings in their residence hall rooms."
The university will remain open. "Faculty and staff members should continue to keep their normal routines. Individuals who fall within high-risk categories such as older adults or those with serious medical conditions are encouraged to work with their supervisor to determine best options," according to the statement.
Athletics events will not be held after Sunday and university events during this time are also postponed.
Also, all international university-related travel has been suspended until further notice, including upcoming summer study abroad, according to the statement. Domestic university related travel will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
