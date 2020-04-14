Averett University and Danville Community College will get a combined total of about $1.3 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Averett will get $527,830 and DCC will receive $802,111, according to a news release from Sen. Mark Warner's office. 

The money is from a nearly $14 billion Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund established as part of the act. About $156.5 million will go to support Virginia students, according to the news release.

The $156.5 million will go directly to students in the form of emergency financial aid and grants to help cover costs from the closing of colleges and universities due to COVID-19, including course materials, food, health care, technology, housing and other essentials, according to the news release.   

