Police say they are searching for a suspect believed to have robbed cash registers at three separate stores in Blairs, Martinsville and now Gretna.
“Everything’s very similar,” said Sgt. John Hewitt of the Gretna Police Department.
On Saturday at 8:56 p.m., a 6-foot-tall black man clothed in all black and with a bandanna covering his face entered the Food Lion in Gretna and took an undisclosed amount of money from two separate cash registers. While he did not show a firearm, he did make threats of having one.
The store was open and customers were present at the time, but nobody was injured.
The suspect ran from the scene and K-9 units from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office later followed the trail for about half a mile before it went cold, Hewitt said.
The same suspect is believed to be involved in a robbery of a Food Lion store in Martinsville, which occurred at almost exactly the same time and in the same manner on Friday, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
That suspect is described as a black man who stood 6-feet tall, weighed 180 pounds, and wore dark-colored clothing and a blue bandanna, a news release said. A closed-circuit camera captured his image.
On Dec. 27, a suspect matching the description robbed the Dollar General on U.S. 29 in Blairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.