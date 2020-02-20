Common drinking cups and common towels in public are "sanitary nuisances." So is any "water closet" that is not both connected with a city sewer and "fly proof below the seat."
Those are just a few of the outdated rules to be found in Danville's city code.
Danville Assistant City Attorney Ryan Dodson has been combing through Danville's 43-chapter code looking for items that are no longer applicable, are outmoded or contain offensive terms. He's also on the prowl for such inconsistencies as the Oxford comma being used in some sentences but not others.
"It's just glorified copy editing," Dodson said from his office Thursday morning.
Danville's city code has not been revised since 1986 and Dodson hopes to have his proposed changes approved by City Council later this year.
Officials want to make sure city code matches that of the state. They also want to make sure people don't have to look up both state and city code to make sure they're aligned, Dodson said.
"It's just kind of a service to our citizens so they can read the code," Dodson said.
Re-writing the code to bring it line with that of the state is vital, said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.
"It's important to make sure all of the codes are consistent with what's allowed by state law," he said.
Also, rules and language should reflect the times, Larking added. Wording and regulations that seemed logical in years past might no longer make sense.
Dodson, who's been examining the code and researching state and federal law, has found some odd and — in a few cases — offensive items.
For example, chapter 18 section 24 pertaining to housing such as foster homes contains the phrase "mentally retarded," an obsolete and unacceptable term to reference someone with an intellectual disability.
Another sentence in the same chapter uses the term "transvestite," and will be taken out, Dodson said. The words "handicap" and "handicapped" also appear.
Chapter 23 section 18 refers to "sanitary nuisances" such as "common drinking cups in public places," "common towels in public places" and the "water closet."
The rules regarding cups and and towels will be erased and left up to the state. The one applying to "water closets" will go to a different part of the code regarding faulty connections to a sewer line.
There is also a local law against "molesting" birds in parks, which at the time referred to bothering or attacking the animals. The word will be removed because of its more modern sexual connotation, Dodson said.
That regulation will be combined with a rule against killing or harming any animals, excluding fishing activities, Dodson said.
It's not unusual for localities to have outmoded rules on the books, said Roger Wiley, general counsel for the Virginia Municipal League, a nonprofit association that represents many of the state's localities.
"It's not often people take the time to look at what's been there a long time and try to fix it," Wiley said.
Updating code is standard for localities, he explained, but "it's not something they do with great frequency."
Though times and sensibilities change and rules are no longer enforced as a result, there is no urgency to remove those regulations. When they're finally erased later on, he said, their elimination becomes more symbolic than anything else.
An especially outdated part of Danville's city code is chapter 31, section six, which requires precautions at a railroad crossing known as Barker's Crossing.
The rule states that the railway company is not required to keep a gateman in attendance, but all trains and engines must "come to a full stop before crossing and send a flag man ahead to see that the way is clear."
But no one could find such a place in the city, Dodson said. After some research, he finally found the name of the crossing mentioned in an 1890 Virginia Supreme Court case.
"That was the only reference we could find on it," Dodson said.
The crossing no longer exists, he added, though it is believed to have been near River Street and Bryant Avenue.
